JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South is set to appear in the Honda Battle of the Bands. This will be the ninth time the band has competed in the event.

The event will be on January 25, 2020, in Atlanta. The Boom is among the final eight bands selected to perform.

Tickets for the showcase start at just $10 and are available for purchase now on the official website.