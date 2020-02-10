JSU’s student government releases statement after resignation of William Bynum Jr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jordan Jefferson, who is the president of Jackson State University’s Student Government Association, released a statement after the resignation of former JSU President William Bynum Jr.
Bynum resigned after he was arrested during a prostitution sting in Clinton.
The following is a statement from Jefferson:
Though today has been stressing, we are moving forward as one tiger family. I have been notified that the IHL Board appointed Thomas Hudson as acting President. Mr. Hudson currently serves as Special Assistant to the President and Chief Diversity Officer for the University. As a Jackson State alum and current staff member, he is well known to many of us and is more than qualified to take on the mantel of President. During this trying time, it is important to remain #TigerStrong. A wise man once said, stop focusing on what happened and start focusing on what’s going to move you forward. This is our charge! It is our job as students, faculty, staff, and alumni to continue to remind others why this institution is the “College of Our Hearts.”Jordan Jefferson, President of JSU Student Government Association