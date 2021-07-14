JT and Friends Foundation Sports Camp held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Provine High School basketball coach Jabori Thomas will host the 8th annual JT and Friends Foundation Sports Camp from Wednesday, July 14 to Friday, July 16 in Jackson.

“I target inner-city kids. It’s for kids who don’t have the money to pay to participate in other programs, so I give them the same opportunity,” said Thomas. “I was one of them back in the day and basketball is the way I made it out of the Queens community.”

The former Bailey Magnet School and Provine High School basketball player went on to play at the University of Hawaii and on the professional circuit in Germany. State Senator John Horhn said Thomas’ efforts have helped the greater Jackson community.

“I have supported Jaborri’s efforts for the past five years because I believe in his mission of motivating young people to set goals, have discipline, and be the best they can be,” said Horhn.

