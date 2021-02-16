JTRAN suspends service on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to ice on the roadways, the City of Jackson announced JTRAN will be suspended on Wednesday, February 17. The service was initially suspended on Saturday, February 13.
Drivers are asked to use extreme caution when going outside and to avoid travel.
For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) offers these safe driving tips.
- Slow down; ice can be hard to see on road surfaces.
- Allow more space between the vehicles around you, especially for 18 wheelers and vehicles with trailers.
- Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.
- Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.
- Stay alert.
- Be sure to pack blankets and water in case you become stuck for a long period of time.