CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Clinton’s longtime football coach, Judd Boswell, announced Tuesday, January 9, that he will step down as head coach of the Clinton Arrows and will serve full time as Clinton’s Athletic Director.

“My time as Clinton’s head coach has been an incredible ride filled with challenges and triumphs that have shaped me into the person I am today,” Boswell said.

“Over the past 12 seasons, I had the privilege of being part of unbelievable teams that have left an indelible mark on my family and my heart,” he said. “I consider myself truly blessed to call Clinton my home, and I’m excited for the next chapter of our journey.”

Since taking over in 2012, Boswell led the Arrows to a combined 82-61 overall record and 49-32 record in region play. Under his leadership, the Arrows won the 2016 MHSAA 6A State Championship and were named as the 6A Region-2 Champions in 2020.

Boswell was named as Clinton’s Athletic Director in May 2023.

“I am thankful for the leadership of our football program Coach Boswell has provided for the past 12 seasons,” CPSD Superintendent Dr. Andy Schoggin said.

“To do it well, leading all our athletic programs as Athletic Director requires enormous time and energy,” Dr. Schoggin added. “It demands giving a lot of oneself to the people and to our programs daily. I am excited about the opportunity for Coach Boswell to continue to lead our athletic programs.”

Prior to his time as Clinton’s head coach, Boswell led Forest High School to appearances in the 2008 and 2010 MHSAA 3A State Championship, with his Bearcat team winning the title in 2010. In his 19 years as a head coach, Boswell recorded a 150-83 record.

Boswell was named the 2023 head coach of the Mississippi All-Star team in the annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game and served on the North coaching staff in the 2018 Bernard Blackwell All-Star Football Classic.

“I would like to extend my deepest thanks to my family who have been my unwavering support system throughout these years,” Boswell said. “I’m forever grateful to my wife Kim and our kids Mamie Rae, Jax, Claire and Lauren. My love for you knows no bounds.”

“I also want to express my gratitude to the Clinton community who made us feel like we truly belonged. The support and encouragement from the community means the world to me and my family.”

Boswell said he’s looking forward to seeing Clinton athletics continue to grow. “I have no doubt that we will continue to thrive and achieve great things. The future looks bright, and I’m grateful to be part of it.”

Clinton will begin the search for a new head football coach immediately.