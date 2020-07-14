Judge Carlyn Hicks takes oath to serve on Hinds County Court

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, newly appointed Hinds County Court Judge Carlyn M. Hicks took the oath of office.
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph, who appointed Judge Hicks, administered the oath of office.
Judge Hicks told Chief Justice Randolph, “Thank you for the confidence you’ve placed in me to carry out these duties. I promise to do so with honor, integrity, and fidelity to the law.”
She continued, “To the citizens of Hinds County, I pledge to you my time and my talents, to serve you, be responsive to you, be accountable to you.”
