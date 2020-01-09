Judge dismisses lawsuit against Entergy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chancery Court Judge Dewayne Thomas dismissed former Attorney General Jim Hood’s more than 11-year-old case against Entergy.

“We have consistently maintained that a courtroom is not the proper forum to address issues about utility rates paid by customers and are grateful the Chancery Court carefully considered the issue and ruled in our favor,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO.

The lawsuit was filed in 2008. It alleged Entergy Mississippi customers paid more than they should have because the company ran its own inefficient generating units rather than purchasing less expensive wholesale power.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch has until January 9, 2020, to request a rehearing or until January 29 to appeal the decision.