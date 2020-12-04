Judge grants change of venue request from attorney of Marquis Flowers, no trial date set

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) – A jury from elsewhere in Mississippi will hear the death penalty trial of a man charged in the 2018 shooting deaths of two Brookhaven police officers.

A judge on Thursday granted a change of venue request from the attorney for Marquis Flowers.

He’s charged in the deaths of 31-year-old Cpl. Zach Moak and 35-year-old patrol officer James White.

They were shot to death while responding to a call about shots being fired at a home. The judge says attorneys can decide whether to move the trial or choose jurors elsewhere and take them to Lincoln County.

No trial date has been set.

