Judge halts removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia

VIRGINIA (CNN) – A Richmond Circuit Court judge is putting the breaks on the removal of a statue of the commander of the Confederate Army, Robert E. Lee. The statue stands at Richmond’s Monument Avenue traffic circle.

The order to temporarily block the removal came on Monday, days after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the monument.

Judge Bradley B. Cavedo granted a 10 day injunction sought by William C. Gregory. Gregory’s lawsuit argues the state promised to protect the statue when it annexed the land it stands on.

Northam’s spokesperson said in a statement to the Washington Post that the administration was still reviewing the order. According to the spokesperson, Northam “remains committed to removing the divisive symbol from Virginia’s capital city.”

