Judge issues gag order on case involving T’Kia Bevily

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The case for the woman accused of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter in Claiborne County has been placed under a gag order. A hearing was held on Monday, requesting a new trial for T’Kia Bevily.

In February, Bevily was sentenced to life without parole, days after a jury convicted her of capital murder for the October 2017 death of 14-month-old Jurayah Smith.

Jurayah Smith

The toddler’s father, Morris Bevily, is also charged with murder. His trial has been postponed.

Investigators said the toddler received multiple blunt-force injuries to her head and was killed while in custody of T’kia and Morris Bevily.

According to Bevily’s attorney, Judge Tomeka Harris is not at liberty to tell news outlets anything further at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.