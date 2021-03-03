Judge John H. Emfinger appointed to Court of Appeals

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves appointed John H. Emfinger to the Court of Appeals District 3 Place 2.

Emfinger served as the District Attorney in the 20th Circuit Court District from January 2008 to December 2010. He was elected as the 20th Circuit Court Judge in January of 2011.

“I am proud to make this appointment today, because I know that Judge Emfinger is a man of character. He is a man of his word. And he is committed to protecting the rule of law in Mississippi,” said Reeves.