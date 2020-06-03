Judge Melvin Priester Sr. announces resignation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Court Judge Melvin Priester Sr. announced his resignation on Wednesday, June 3.

According to a letter addressed to the Supreme Court of Mississippi, Priester said he was resigning due to health concerns. Read the full letter below:

I would like to thank the citizens of Hinds County as well as my colleagues and my staff for supporting me through my many years of service, however it brings me no joy in announcing my departure as a servant of the Justice System.

It has been a pleasure to serve Hinds County as a County Court Judge, however due to my physical condition I can no longer in good faith maintain my position. Please accept this as my official resignation effective today, June 3, 2020.

Hon. Melvin Priester Sr.