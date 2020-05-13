Judge: No bond for man charged with killing 2 officers

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge on Wednesday denied defense attorneys’ request to set bond for a man awaiting trial in the 2018 shooting deaths of two police officers.

Marquis A. Flowers, 27, sat silently between his attorneys during a status hearing in Lincoln County Circuit Court, the Daily Leader reported.

Circuit Judge Michael Taylor said in his ruling that based on exhibits, relevant law and the Constitution, bail can be denied and should be in this case, especially considering Flowers’s history of failing to appear in Adams County Circuit Court while released on bond in a different case. Taylor said the charges of capital murder also weighed heavily in the decision.