Judge rules 1 Mississippi prison OK, among deaths at others

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A federal judge has rejected claims that conditions in a Mississippi prison are unconstitutionally harsh, as three inmates have died in fights in recent days in two state prisons and a local jail.

U.S. District Judge William Barbour found Tuesday that conditions may have been poor at East Mississippi Correctional Facility near Meridian.

But he ruled that there’s no longer any evidence that the privately run prison is violating inmates’ rights.

The judge wrote that he believed that conditions had improved after former Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps resigned.

Epps was convicted of taking more than $1.4 million in bribes.