JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge will hear a case against the City of Jackson over its water billing problems.

The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in June 2019. They claim the city gave inaccurate and inadequate water bills. The group also said the city disconnected water services from some neighbors.

Attorneys from the Cochran Law Firm are representing the plaintiffs.

Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Tiffany Grove will hear the case on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.