JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a big week for the City of Jackson. There are two court hearings sets up for this week and a possible new garbage collection company set to pick up trash on Friday.

Richard’s Disposal trash trucks came in over the weekend to set up ahead of time for a possible garbage collection on Friday.

Mayor Lumumba and employees on-site said they’ll be ready to go. During a news conference, the mayor addressed some of the concerns regarding the two outstanding lawsuits he has against city council. He said he only has Jackson’s best interest at heart, regardless of what happens in court.

“In some regard, this kind of first impression to me, to have two courts ruling back to back, what do we do if there is some kind of contradiction between the rulings? That’s something that we’re going to have to look at. I don’t know, I don’t want to indicate any expectations prior to the court’s time,” said Lumumba.

Wednesday’s hearing will be in county court to see if they have come to a resolution over the emergency contracts issued for garbage collection. Thursday’s hearing will be in chancery court, where the mayor claims city council did not transcribe the meeting’s minute since September.

The mayor said he’s confident that there will be trash collection Friday, and that brings him peace. However, the question still remains. Who? While he would not go into great detail, he said it could be costly for the city if it’s not Richard’s Disposal.