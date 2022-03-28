JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Judge Jess Dickinson will hold a status conference on Wednesday, March 30.

Arguments will be heard related to Jackson’s garbage. The current contract with Waste Management expires this week.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he guarantees that trash will be picked up on April 1.

“The judge is going to make the determination. One thing about it, trash will be picked up even if Kenney Stokes come out in my truck and pick it up myself. We’re going to pick up trash in this city,” said Stokes.

Judge Dickinson said he understands the hearing announcement comes at a short notice, but said a decision must be made quickly.