Judge Tyree Irving elected as Mississippi Democratic Chair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Judge Tyree Irving has been elected as the new Mississippi Democratic Chair. The Greenwood native is the first Black party chairman since 1998.

Irving won with a 54-21 vote against State Representative Earle Banks in a virtual meeting held by the Democratic executive committee on Saturday, July 25, according to Mississippi Today.

Prior to his appointment, Irving served as a Presiding Judge on the Appeals Court since March 2011.

