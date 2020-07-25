Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Judge Tyree Irving elected as Mississippi Democratic Chair

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Judge Tyree Irving has been elected as the new Mississippi Democratic Chair. The Greenwood native is the first Black party chairman since 1998.

Irving won with a 54-21 vote against State Representative Earle Banks in a virtual meeting held by the Democratic executive committee on Saturday, July 25, according to Mississippi Today.

Prior to his appointment, Irving served as a Presiding Judge on the Appeals Court since March 2011.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories