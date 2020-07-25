Judge Tyree Irving elected as Mississippi Democratic Chair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Judge Tyree Irving has been elected as the new Mississippi Democratic Chair. The Greenwood native is the first Black party chairman since 1998.
Irving won with a 54-21 vote against State Representative Earle Banks in a virtual meeting held by the Democratic executive committee on Saturday, July 25, according to Mississippi Today.
Prior to his appointment, Irving served as a Presiding Judge on the Appeals Court since March 2011.
