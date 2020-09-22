Judicial candidates remember RBG

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Judicial candidates running for a seat on the Mississippi Supreme Court are remembering U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman nominated to the nation’s highest court.

Justice Kenny Griffis serves the central district on the Mississippi Supreme Court. He was appointed by former governor Phil Bryant to replace Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. who retired last year

Griffis is squaring off against Court of Appeals Judge Latrice Westbrooks.

She held a news conference Monday and honored the late Ginsburg.

There are a total of four Mississippi Supreme Court races on the ballot. Two races are unopposed.