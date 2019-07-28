July heat isn’t stopping Mississippi families from enjoying last of summer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Some people say they cannot handle this July heat, but many families are getting out and wont let it stop them from enjoying area parks.

“Drink ice water, juices, oh, we got everything covered,” Volisa Hamilton said.

Hamilton and her family had been out in the sun all day Saturday, since noon at a car show and the kids decided they would also go the park.

“Because it may be humid, but it’s not raining and it’s dry and it’s nice- I always try to get the kids outside and get them off that technology [and] let them run around and be kids,” she added.

it has been another hot day inmississippi but that’s not stoppingfamilies from enjoying the outdoorswjtv12 justin devonn visited

The key to staying safe in the sun is understanding the red flags- don’t overwork yourself. If you start to fill dizzy or sick, take a break in the shade and drink your fluids frequently.