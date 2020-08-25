Severe Weather Information

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

Download 12 News Weather App

July unemployment numbers for Mississippi

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security’s LMI Department has released the July 2020 unemployment rate and other publications.

Click here to view the numbers.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories