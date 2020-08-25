July unemployment numbers for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security’s LMI Department has released the July 2020 unemployment rate and other publications.
Click here to view the numbers.
LATEST STORIES:
- Saints defense ‘bringing the energy every day’ in training camp
- Dorm-room parties blamed for U of Miami COVID outbreak
- Digital First: Hattiesburg neighbors stock up on supplies ahead of Laura
- Therapist discusses dealing with storms amid a pandemic
- Warren County EMA Director urges neighbors to prepare for Laura