JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On June 12, 1963 father, brother, friend and civil rights activist Medgar Evers was assassinated by a KKK member in the driveway of his Jackson home.

59 years later, both young and old gathered at the Evers home on Margaret Walker Alexander drive to reflect on his heroism.

“Yeah, he was struck down in a very violent way, but his life stood for so much more. We want that to always be that’s remembered of him and knowing that we’re going to do everything we can to honor his legacy,” said Courtney Cockrell, granddaughter of Charles Evers.

City Councilman Vernon Hartley said it’s important to spread the story of Evers’ to inspire generations to keep his vision of justice and equality alive.

“Perhaps if we can all remember those accomplishments and that sacrifice then we can do a better job of protecting the village. Keeping the village strong and promoting those ideas which Medgar died for,” said Councilman Hartley.

Also, a life not wanting to be forgotten during this weekend’s celebration is the contributions of Myrlie Evers during the civil rights era.

“When you see that your husband was assassinated from his activities you would think that she would shrink from it but she didn’t. She dove head on into her civil rights life, became head of the NAACP at one point in her life, advised presidents at one point in her life, so she dove head on into it so we want to make sure people understand what she did,” said Keena Graham, superintendent of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers home national monument.

A wreath was also laid to kick off the three-day homecoming celebration this weekend to commemorate his life.