June 15 deadline to apply for SBA Disaster Loans following Easter storms

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Small Business Administration is encouraging businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters impacted by the Sunday, April 12, 2020 storms in the nine declared counties to apply for a physical disaster loan before the June 15 deadline.

The counties included in the disaster declaration are: Clarke, Covington, Grenada, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lawrence, Panola and Walthall. These nine counties are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Calhoun, Carroll, Copiah, Forrest, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lincoln, Marion, Montgomery, Newton, Perry, Pike, Quitman, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Wayne, Webster and Yalobusha in Mississippi.

Click here for more information from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.