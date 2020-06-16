Juneteenth celebrations in Jackson-metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This Friday is Juneteenth, which is the day many African Americans celebrate the emancipation from slavery in 1865.

This year, there will be several events in the Jackson-metro area. Organizers said it’s important to celebrate in light of recent events.

“It’s important to have a Juneteenth celebration because there’s so much going on with COVID and police brutality. So many things, and I think that black people need something to celebrate. We also have something virtually for people and a physical event, but we just thought it was good to center black joy because it’s so much bad going on,” explained organizers, Vitamin CEA and Jasmine Williams.

The Black Joy as Resistance Celebration will take over the historic Farish Street in Jackson.

“There’ll be music, food. There will be vendors, black owned businesses, mainly makers. And just be a space for us to once again fellowship and be in each other’s company.”

There will also be a special mural reveal by artist Adrienne Dominick. On Saturday, the 601 Live Band will present a Juneteenth event, hosted by Rita B.

Even with the entertainment, organizers said they want to make sure everyone knows why Juneteenth is celebrated.

“One thing that we need to know is what Juneteenth is especially our young generation needs to know what Juneteenth is.”

Both events hope to enlighten and encourage people this weekend.

