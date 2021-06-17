Juneteenth is now a federal holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Today President Joe Biden signed the bill making Juneteenth the newest federal holiday. Juneteenth will be celebrated on June 19th which is the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans were notified, they were free.

People visiting the Mississippi Civil Rights museum, say this is long overdue.

Angela Manning is an educator from Monroe Louisiana, and she brought students down from Carrol High School to the Mississippi Civil rights museum to learn more on African American history. And today just so happens to be an exponential day in African American history.

“I think that gives us more to celebrate. This country is actually exposing kids to our history and our heritage, and I think that’s a great thing” said Manning who has been an educator for 27 years.

Local teacher, Christopher Robinson also feels Juneteenth becoming a national holiday is long overdue. Robinson teaches at Piney Woods Country Life School and feels that with President Biden signing the bill for Juneteenth, it will have a profound effect on lessons in the classroom.

He says that even though individuals were not able to teach about the new federal holiday, an English instructor and someone who has taught history before, he sees this “as a start for something monumental in our nation.”

Juneteenth is the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.