JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families came out together in love and unity to recognize Juneteenth, which is a federal holiday that commemorates independence for Blacks.

“It’s so satisfying to see our people learning history because we didn’t celebrate Juneteenth when I was younger. So it’s eye opening, I get to show my daughter. She’s a part of a new culture to see hey we celebrate our history as well,” said attendee Bianca Foster.

The City of Jackson hosted the community event filled with fellowship and fun for adults and kids.

Face painter Bre Magee said as kids sit in her chair, she educates them about the importance of being free and celebrating the holiday.

“I’m definitely excited about teaching them about Juneteenth since it’s something that we don’t already know. We’re used to Fourth of July but now Juneteenth is for us, so I’m very excited about that. I’m just happy to see everybody celebrating Juneteenth.”

Those who attended also had the chance to hear performances by local artists, purchase Juneteenth paraphernalia and eat foods from local food trucks.

Jeff Washington, owner of Sweet Tasting, said it was not only important to celebrate the holiday but also to support the City of Jackson.

“Jackson has a lot of great things going on. You know every city has its problems. Jackson has its problems but we are here today to celebrate to overcome the problems right here in the city of Jackson,” said Washington.

This marks the first event of this year’s Juneteenth festivities happening in Jackson. On Saturday, June 18 the city will host a three-on-three Juneteenth basketball tournament next to city hall on Pascagoula Street.