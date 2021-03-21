Junior Auxiliary of Madison County to host annual ‘Dancing Through the Decades’ benefit

MADISON, Miss. (WTJV) — The Junior auxiliary of Madison County’s “Dancing Through the Decades 2021 Children’s Benefit is , March 26 at The Station in Madison.

You can expect dancing, drinks, dining and several opportunities for prizes.

Kristy Daniels with the auxiliary explained how every penny raised will be used well.

“We have what we call ‘Blessings in a Box,'” Daniels said. “When we feed children the two weeks that they’re on Christmas break because a lot of them do depend on the nutrition they get from schools.”

They also help empower young women who are struggling to make arrangements for a prom dress.

“We have ‘The Glass Slipper,'” Daniels said. “We have taken gently used dresses and we provide those to girls who may not think they can afford a dress.”

Daniels said that at first she and her colleagues were concerned that because of COVID-19, the turnout would not be as good as it’s been in past years, but that so far, they were pleasantly proven wrong!

“We started seeing a turn in our ticket sales which is a breath of fresh air for us!” Daniels said.

Daniels wants everyone to know that if guests do their part and social distance, they will be in good hands for a pandemic-friendly event.

“I do want to put the message out that hey we are meeting everyone where they are,” Daniels said. “We know this is an odd situation for everybody. We have made ample room. The building we’re having it at – the station in Gluckstadt– it’s over 10k square feet but we added a tent to add even more square footage so we can have the social distancing peace.”

Daniels said this is much more than a fun night. Guests will feel good about where their money is going.

If you would like to purchase a ticket please visit the Auxiliary’s website.