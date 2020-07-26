Junior Auxiliary of Rankin County hosts Community Outreach Day

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Junior Auxiliary of Rankin County held its first Community Outreach Day Saturday.

The organization partnered with the Mississippi Blood Services to provide free COVID-19 antibody testing with a blood donation that would go to help an 11-week-old.

There were also several activities for people to enjoy all going toward a greater cause.

“We are collecting school supplies, giving away books, and donating to Mattie Pittman who is an 11-week-old Rankin County baby,” said Ashley Davis Hadley Eisenberger.

JARC said their only goal in mind is to continue to help Rankin County families.

