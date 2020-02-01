Junior League of Jackson hosts sixth annual rummage sale

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- With more than 9,000 items from furniture and home décor to children’s clothing, toys, and much more, the Junior League of Jackson is hosting the ultimate rummage sale featuring great deals.

The organization is inviting all community members and shoppers to attend the sixth annual The Junior League Jumble. This year’s location is featuring more than 30,000 square feet of shopping space for those who love bargains.





All proceeds raised from Junior League Jumble support the mission of the Junior League of Jackson, including funding more than 30 community projects in the Jackson metro area. Any remaining items will be donated to community partners.

Today’s schedule of events is as follows:

o Peek and Purchase on Saturday, February 1 from 6:00-8:00 a.m. offers early access to great merchandise before general admission opens later this day. Merchandise is at regular ticketed price for this special event. Tickets are $10 each and are limited.

o General Admission on Saturday, February 1 from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. opens the doors to all shoppers with all merchandise at regular ticketed price. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased in advance for this general admission date.

o Half-Price Sale on Saturday, February 1 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Jumble will briefly close to the public at 12:00 p.m. following general shopping and will reopen at 1:00 p.m. with all remaining items for sale at half price. Admission to the half-price sale is free of charge.

The event is being held at 6240 A Old Canton Road, Jackson, MS 39211. For more information visit here.