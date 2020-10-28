Junior League of Jackson presents Public School Mini-Grants check to JPS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In partnership with the Community Foundation of Mississippi’s Education Foundation Trust Fund, the Junior League of Jackson awarded grants totaling more than $100,000 to Jackson Public School teachers on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

The Junior League of Jackson’s Public School Mini-Grants project funds teachers in grades K-12 to enhance, enrich, and support the JPS educational curriculum. The grant amounts range from $1,000 to $10,000 each.

Since 1990, the Junior League of Jackson’s Public School Mini-Grants program has provided funding for detailed projects and equipment for applicant teachers and schools. The Community Foundation of Greater Jackson began partnering with the League in 2004, and together these organizations have provided more than $1 million in grant funding through the program.

LATEST STORIES: