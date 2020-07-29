Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Junior League of Jackson to donate backpacks to students

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior League of Jackson (JLJ) will donate more than 300 backpacks filled with supplies to Jackson students.

Backpack Buddies is the JLJ’s annual summer initiative in partnership with the Jackson Public School District.

Volunteers filled backpacks with school supplies on Tuesday, July 28, at JLJ Headquarters. The backpacks will be delivered to Lester Elementary School for students to use.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories