Junior League of Jackson to donate backpacks to students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior League of Jackson (JLJ) will donate more than 300 backpacks filled with supplies to Jackson students.

Backpack Buddies is the JLJ’s annual summer initiative in partnership with the Jackson Public School District.

Volunteers filled backpacks with school supplies on Tuesday, July 28, at JLJ Headquarters. The backpacks will be delivered to Lester Elementary School for students to use.

