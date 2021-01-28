Junior League of Jackson to host virtual Junior League Jumble

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior League of Jackson will host the seventh annual Junior League Jumble Thursday, January 28, through Saturday, January 30, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be conducted virtually through online auctions from the Jackson Convention Complex.

While the Junior League is not hosting an in-person shopping event this year, shoppers can still find deals on select merchandise and furniture through the online auctions. A Premier Silent Auction will be held on Thursday, January 28, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Additionally, an online auction of select items and furniture begins on Thursday, January 28 at 6:00 p.m. and ends Saturday, January 30 at noon. The online auction requires pre-registration for the bidding.

“Everyone loves a bargain, and Junior League Jumble is the ultimate bargain,” stated Ellie Word, Fund Development Vice President. “The League started Jumble seven years ago following the closure of Bargain Boutique. We wanted to continue the idea of offering quality, low-cost items to the community, while using the funds to support our greater mission of empowering women, promoting voluntarism, and serving our shared community.”

According to Junior League officials, all unsold merchandise is donated to the League’s community partners.

Event Details:

JLJ Jumble will be conducted virtually from the Jackson Convention Complex (105 East Pascagoula Street, Jackson, MS 39201) from Thursday, January 28 through Saturday, January 30, 2021.

The Premier Silent Auction will be held on Thursday, January 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

An online auction of select items and furniture will begin on Thursday, January 28 at 6:00 p.m. and will end on Saturday, January 30 at noon. The Silent Auction includes items donated by local businesses and most of the items are brand new! Pre-registration is required for bidding. Shoppers must pre-register with a name and billing information to bid. Shoppers can choose to watch items before the auctions go live, but live bidding will start Thursday, January28 th at 6:00 p.m. Pre-registration opens Wednesday on the auction site (https://one.bidpal.net/juniorleaguejumble/welcome). Click the SIGN IN link at the top right corner to create or access your account then follow prompts to register (https://one.bidpal.net/juniorleaguejumble/welcome).

All items will be available for curbside pickup only at the Jackson Convention Complex. Moving assistance will be available on site. Please make sure to wear your mask and practice social distancing. Pickup dates are as follows: Friday, January 29 from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. All remaining items not collected by Saturday, January 30 at 3:00 p.m. will be donated to community partners.

The use of the Jackson Convention Complex is made possible by the generous donation of the Capital City Convention Center Commission and OVG Facilities.

For more information, visit www.juniorleaguejumble.com.