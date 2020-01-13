Junior League to host annual Junior League Jumble

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior League Jumble will be on Thursday, January 30, and Saturday, February 1, 2020.

The event will be hosted by the Junior League of Jackson at 6240A Old Canton Road in Jackson. The rummage sale will feature deals on more than 9,000 items, including furniture, home decor, children’s clothing and toys.

All proceeds will be used to support the mission of the Junior League of Jackson. Any remaining items will be donated to community partners.

Tickets are available at www.juniorleaguejumble.com and can also be purchased at the door, if available.

The schedule of the events is as follows:

o Jumble Reveal Party on Thursday, January 30 from 7:00-10:00 p.m. gives exclusive early shopping access while maximizing the funds raised to support the mission of the Junior League of Jackson. Merchandise prices will be doubled for this event. Tickets are $50 per person.

o Jumble First Finds on Thursday, January 30 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. allows the First Find ticket holders to be the first ones in the door to grab the best merchandise. First Finds admission is just an additional $10 per person to the price of a Reveal Party ticket.

o Peek and Purchase on Saturday, February 1 from 6:00-8:00 a.m. offers early access to great merchandise before general admission opens later this day. Merchandise is at regular ticketed price for this special event. Tickets are $10 each and are limited.

o General Admission on Saturday, February 1 from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. opens the doors to all shoppers with all merchandise at regular ticketed price. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased in advance for this general admission date.

o Half-Price Sale on Saturday, February 1 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Jumble will briefly close to the public at 12:00 p.m. following general shopping and will reopen at 1:00 p.m. with all remaining items for sale at half price. Admission to the half-price sale is free of charge.