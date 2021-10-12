Jurayah’s mom speaks out against the judge in Claiborne

CLAIBORNE, Miss. (WJTV) – A week ago, the stepmother convicted of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter was released on bond after being granted a retrial.

In an exclusive 12 News interview, the family of the late toddler Jurayah Smith speaks out against the Claiborne County judge who tried the case.

The family accuses judge Tomika Irving of being biased in the case of the state of Mississippi versus T’kia Bevily. They feel the judge may have had a personal connection to the Bevily family inhibiting her ability to fairly try this case.

After serving only eight months of a life sentence for the murder of her stepdaughter, Bevily is out on bond.

Dedreuna Smith, the mother of Jurayah, said, “I do not feel like that’s fair at all but that’s another thing with the judge.”

Dedreuna said she recently discovered that Claiborne County judge Tomika Irving had a personal relationship with the Bevily family. “The judge was supposed to recuse herself from this case because she knew Mr. Bevily, Mr. Morris’s father. That’s a conflict of interest right there.”

The family of 14-month-old Jurayah said the judge and the Bevily family all attend the same church.

AI’Jalon Barnes said, “If you’re assuming that a juror is related to you know an extended family of Jurayah, then it’s safe for us to assume that your father or father-in-law that pastors a church whose co-pastor is the defendant’s father you all knew each other.”

T’kia was granted a retrial and bond eligibility after it was determined juror 24 was related to the family of the victim.

Dedreuna Smith said, “I feel like they were looking for anything to give this girl a retrial and they did.”

Relatives of the victim believe the relationship between the judge and the Bevily family caused her to be lenient with the case

Barnes said, “In the history of this court’s existence there has never been a bond given to a capital murderer, never, in the history of this court’s existence there has never been a retrial granted. There has never been a case overturned in the history of Claiborne County Justice Court.”

Dedreuna said, “It hurts my feelings because I feel like Jurayah’s life didn’t matter, that all they care about was T’Kia what about Jurayah? She’s the one that’s not here and we want justice.”

The family also believes the relationship between the judge and the Bevily family is the reason Morris Bevily, the father of Jurayah, does not have a scheduled trial date.

12 News reached out to Judge Irving. She has not been able to comment at this time.