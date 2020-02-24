Jurors see video of accused killer apologizing after 8 slain

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. – Jurors in a capitol murder trial are seeing video of Cory Godbolt in the hours after he was accused of killing eight people including a sheriff’s deputy in 2017.

In one of the videos jurors saw on Sunday, Godbolt is seen and heard saying “I’m completely sorry and heartbroken about that deputy.”

The Daily Leader reported that Godbolt, 37, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of capital murder, four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery.

Jurors also saw cell phone video of Godbolt sitting in handcuffs, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his right arm.