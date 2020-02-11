Severe Weather Tools

Jury being chosen for trial of man charged with killing 8

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) – Jury selection is taking place in the death penalty trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Mississippi.

Willie Cory Godbolt said he was sorry while a reporter was recording him after the May 2017 killings. Jurors are being chosen at the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando.

They will be taken 285 miles south to hear the trial at a courthouse in Magnolia, not far from where the killings occurred in Lincoln County.

Godbolt pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including murder and capital murder.

His attorney told the judge Godbolt is not expected to use an insanity defense.

