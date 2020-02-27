Jury convicts Mississippi inmate for 2018 prison escape

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (AP) – A convicted killer who fled from a Mississippi prison has been found guilty of a felony escape charge.

A judge gave Michael Wilson an additional life sentence on Wednesday. Wilson is also known as Pretty Boy Floyd. He was convicted of two counts of murder in 2015.

His attorney said Wilson escaped from South Mississippi Correctional Institution in July 2018 after being threatened by other inmates and not being protected. But a prosecutor said Wilson did not tell the guards who had threatened him.

A newspaper publisher gave Wilson a ride to a hospital, not knowing Wilson was an escaped inmate.