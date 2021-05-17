Jury selection expected to begin in trial of officers accused of killing George Robinson

Bettersten Wade, of Jackson, Miss., calls for justice for her late brother George Robinson, of Jackson, Miss. Robinson was killed by Jackson, Miss., Police in 2019. Wade spoke on behalf of her family at a press conference held at the law offices of Sweet and Associates in Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the state medical examiner found that George Robinson died of a subdural hemorrhage, caused by blunt force trauma to the head from police and his death was ruled a homicide. The family is demanding legal action be taken against alleged offending officers. A grand jury indicted three police officers on charges of second-degree murder Aug. 14, 2020. (Sarah Warnock/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jury selection is expected to begin on Monday, May 17, in the trial of two of three police officers in Jackson. They are charged with murder in the 2019 death of George Robinson, 62.

According to the Clarion Ledger, a grand jury indicted Desmond Barney, Lincoln Lampley and Anthony Fox on second degree murder charges in August 2020.

The indictment stated the three officers removed Robinson from his vehicle, body-slammed him on the pavement and struck him in the head and chest. All three officers pled not guilty to the charges.

Fox and Barney currently work for the Clinton Police Department, and Lampley still works with the Jackson Police Department. He was reassigned to a desk job.

Jury selection for Barney and Lampley is expected to take place Monday afternoon before Judge E. Faye Peterson, and Fox is expected to appear before Judge Andrienne Wooten at a later date.