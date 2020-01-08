Jury selection process continues in Weinstein’s rape trial

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for jury selection in his sexual assault trial Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) – Harvey Weinstein has returned to a New York courthouse for jury selection in his rape trial.

The day’s court action Wednesday was expected to be a partial repeat of Tuesday, when the first prospective jurors were asked if they could ignore media coverage and decide the case based only on the evidence.

While waiting for the next group of potential jurors, the judge denied a request by Weinstein’s lawyers to ban that attorney Gloria Allred from the courtroom because the defense is considering calling her as a witness. She represents some of Weinstein’s accusers. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault.