DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jury selection in the case against the man accused of killing eight people in Lincoln County is expected to wrap up Wednesday afternoon.

Jurors are being selected in Desoto County. They will be bused to Pike County, where the trial will start on Thursday.

Godbolt is accused of killing eight people, including a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy in May 2017. He pleaded not guilty to 12 counts, including capital murder and murder.