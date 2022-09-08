NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of the man accused of capital murder in the death of a four-year-old girl in Natchez. James Christopher Anderson is also charged with felony child abuse of the four-year-old and her three-year-old sister.

The Natchez Democrat reported the trial is being held at the Adams County Courthouse.

Anderson was arrested in June 2019 by Natchez police. The children’s mother, LaKeshia Jones said she left the children in Anderson’s care when she went to work.

Jones was also arrested and charged with two counts of child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm.

An autopsy showed Armani Hill, 4, died from blunt force trauma. Her sister was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with severe injuries. She was later released from the hospital.

James Christopher Anderson (left) and LaKeshia Jones (right) (Courtesy: Natchez Police)

Three Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services workers were fired in August 2019 after an investigation into Hill’s death and her sister’s injuries.

Anderson has remained in the Adams County Jail on $100,000 bond.