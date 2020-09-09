Jury trials resume in Madison, Rankin and Hinds counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jury trials have officially returned in Circuit Courts in Madison, Rankin and Hinds counties after six months of delays due to COVID-19.

The Canton Multipurpose Center became the venue for the selection of a Madison County Circuit Court jury. The trial moved to the Circuit Courthouse on Wednesday, September 9.

Hinds County jurors were summoned last week to the Westin Hotel for jury qualification. A jury selected from that pool on Tuesday, September 8, began hearing a civil case at the Hinds County Courthouse in Jackson.

Rankin County Circuit Court also has not been able to have a jury trial since mid-March. Jury qualifying was conducted on Tuesday, September 8, at the Brandon Municipal Complex.

In Madison County Circuit Court, three-sided plexiglass enclosures were installed around each juror’s chair. In Hinds County Circuit Court, jurors sat spaced out.

In an effort to deter sick people from coming to court, letters were sent to all prospective jurors advising them to stay home if they were ill, were caring for someone who was ill, or if they had other risk factors.

According to officials, the courtrooms will be cleaned multiple times each day. Jurors will also deliberate in an adjacent courtroom rather than the jury room.

Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

LATEST STORIES: