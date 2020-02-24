Severe Weather Tools

Jussie Smollett to make 1st court appearance on new charges

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) – Actor Jussie Smollett is making his first court appearance on a new set of charges accusing him of lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year.

The former “Empire” actor is expected to plead not guilty to the six felony counts of disorderly conduct during Monday’s hearing. Smollett was initially charged shortly after he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago, but the county prosecutor’s office dropped the charges weeks later, angering police and city officials.

A special prosecutor tasked with looking into the decision to drop the charges recently announced that Smollett had been indicted for a second time. 

