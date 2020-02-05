Justice Department announces investigation into conditions in four Mississippi prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced that it’s opened an investigation into conditions of confinement in four of Mississippi’s prisons.

The investigation will examine conditions at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, Southern Mississippi Correctional Institute, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, and the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility. The State of Mississippi is responsible for all four facilities.

According to the DOJ, the investigation will focus on whether the Mississippi Department of Corrections adequately protects prisoners from physical harm at the hands of other prisoners at the four prisons, as well as whether there is adequate suicide prevention, including adequate mental health care and appropriate use of isolation, at Parchman.

The Civil Rights Division’s Special Litigation Section is conducting this investigation, with support from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Northern and Southern Districts of Mississippi. Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the Department via phone at 1-833-591-0288 or by email at Community.MSDoc@usdoj.gov.

Mississippi’s prisons have a brutal history rooted in slavery and convict leasing, and it is time for the federal government to step in and do what the Mississippi Department of Corrections has failed to: end the violence and ensure humane living conditions. Dozens have died and hundred of others live in squalid conditions with standing sewage in freezing temperatures as a result of the Mississippi’s neglect. Mississippi’s prisons are overcrowded, understaffed, and aren’t safe for anyone. Mississippi Department of Corrections needs to address these problems as quickly as possible. The legislature needs to look closely at how to safely reduce its prison population and end its addiction to mass incarceration. Lisa Graybill, deputy legal director, Southern Poverty Law Center