Justice Kenny Griffis Campaign gives election results update

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The election results for Mississippi Supreme Court District 1 race are still pending between incumbent Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis and Judge Latrice Westbrooks.

The following is a statement from the campaign of Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis about the current status of the election results:

The campaign is pleased to report that on election day, Justice Kenny Griffis received 52% of the vote with a winning margin of 13,467 votes.

Since election day, you may have seen news showing 100% of the votes being reported but that does not include absentee ballots that are currently being counted. Like all other states, Mississippi had a high number of absentee ballots cast in this election.

Based on the counties still tallying absentee ballots, and the percentage of the votes Kenny

Griffis received on Tuesday in each of those counties, we are very optimistic that the final

results will not change the overall percentage of the total vote that Kenny received on election

day.

Specifically, in terms of how many absentee ballots are yet to be counted, there are

approximately 17,000 in Rankin county, 18,000 in Hinds County, 8,000 in Madison County and

4, 000 in Warren County. To put that in perspective and to give the most logical, reasonable

projection possible based on how each of those counties voted on election day, on Tuesday

Kenny Griffis received 75% of the vote in Rankin county, 31% of the vote in Hinds county, 61%

in Madison county and 56% in Warren county.

We are also encouraged that Lauderdale County has just finished counting all of their absentee

ballots this morning and the percentage each candidate received was virtually unchanged—and

Kenny Griffis even picked up an additional 681 vote margin in that county. Based on the

information above, we are very optimistic about the final outcome of the election being a victory

for Justice Kenny Griffis.

Justice Kenny Griffis Campaign