Justin “BOBO” Mosley wanted for double murder at apartment complex in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss.(WJTV) – Justin Mosley, 19, is wanted for one count of capital murder and one count of murder in connection to the killing of 27-year-old Djuana Robinson and 57-year-old Michael Anthony Lawson.

Investigators responded to a death investigation at the Brandon Arms Apartments along Highway 467. There they found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities later upgraded the incident to a double homicide.

At this time, HCSO is looking for 19-year-old Justin Mosley who goes by the name, “BOBO.” He has a valid warrant for an unrelated charge of House Burglary that happened January 11, says HCSO.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-974-2900.