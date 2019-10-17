Juul halts sales of fruit, dessert flavors for e-cigarettes

BAGLEY, Iowa (AP) — Blood may be thicker than water, but it’ll still flood your basement.

Nick Lestina found this out the hard way two weeks ago when he discovered 5 inches (13 centimeters) of blood, fat and other animal tissue flooding his family’s basement in Bagley, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines. He told the Des Moines Register that he hasn’t been able to clean it up because it’s still seeping in.