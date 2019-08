The Lamar County School District posted to Facebook that a juvenile has been arrested in connection to threats made to Oak Grove High School.

According to the post, school representatives receive a “tip text” regarding the safety of students.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation into the threat and later a arrested a 17-year-old student of Oak Grove High School.

A phone message will be sent to parents throughout the district Sunday evening.