Crystal Springs, Miss. (WJTV) Police in Crystal Springs confirm that a juvenile was hit by a vehicle. It happened on Bernstein Dr. around 7:30PM Thursday. The subject was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. No word on the age of the juvenile or the circumstances of how they were hit. Police could also not say the current condition of the person.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this page as we learn more.