K-9 officer retires from Hinds County Sheriff’s Office

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office honored one of its K-9 officers, who retired on Tuesday. K-9 Dino was on the force for four years and worked in the explosive detection division.

K-9 Dino’s partner said he’s treated with the same respect as any other law enforcement officer.

“He enjoys being with his family. He is very very protective and very, very much looks after all of us. And we are going to do the same for him in retirement just like he did for everyone else,” said Deputy Will Dickson.

